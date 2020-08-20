Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2,916.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,580 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 120.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at $5,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 79.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 698,006 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 142.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,080,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 634,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 101.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 630,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

