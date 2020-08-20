IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.