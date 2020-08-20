IFP Advisors Inc Has $91,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $12,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $57.16 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,539 shares of company stock worth $21,709,119 over the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

