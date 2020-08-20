EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,647 shares of company stock worth $3,550,076. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

