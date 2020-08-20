IFP Advisors Inc Sells 457 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,727 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 155.4% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 391.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,290 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.