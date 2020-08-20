Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 31,191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.05. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

