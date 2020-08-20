Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 351,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 663.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 264,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after buying an additional 256,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $291.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.