IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $215.06 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.