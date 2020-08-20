IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,561 shares in the company, valued at $19,586,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,858 shares of company stock worth $41,745,388. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

