Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 728.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.