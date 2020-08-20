Short Interest in Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Increases By 46.1%

Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 30th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,414.0 days.

Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Valmet has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Valmet Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in Finland, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

