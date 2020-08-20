Short Interest in Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Increases By 46.1%

Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 30th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,414.0 days.
Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Valmet has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.
Valmet Company Profile
