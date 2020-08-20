Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,414.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Valmet has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.75.
Valmet Company Profile
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.