Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Corp (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,414.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Valmet has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Valmet Company Profile

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in Finland, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

