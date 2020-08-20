Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of VPGLF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report