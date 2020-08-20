Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of VPGLF stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

