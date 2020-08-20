Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VREOF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59. Vireo Health International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

VREOF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Vireo Health International from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

