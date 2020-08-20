WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WCAGY stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.05. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCAGY. Barclays lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

