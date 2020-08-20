Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,887.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,452.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $919.80. The stock has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 982.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,923.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

