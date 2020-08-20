Amir Dan Rubin Sells 33,277 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.