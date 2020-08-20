Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Major Shareholder Sells 7,303 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay City Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00.

MDGL stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.22. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

