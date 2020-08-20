Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

