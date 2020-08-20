Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VRNDF stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43. Sunniva has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sunniva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Sunniva Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunniva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunniva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report