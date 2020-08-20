Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 5,722 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 5,722 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $449,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Ruppert sold 12,611 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $982,775.23.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,614,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,154,000 after buying an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,330,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 97,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after buying an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

