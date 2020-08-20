Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 5,132 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $305,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPSN stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

