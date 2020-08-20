Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 16,231 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $1,276,405.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,023.68.

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00.

Shares of MRCY opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

