George Hu Sells 7,380 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 5th, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.
  • On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00.

TWLO stock opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Price Target

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report