Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Sells 36,480 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,269,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $1,314,594.00.
  • On Monday, June 22nd, Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $178,194.04.
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $139,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Christine Flores sold 21,264 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $434,423.52.

NYSE PINS opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

