Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 32,789 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 32,789 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $702,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,605,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Jared Grusd sold 32,903 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $794,936.48.

SNAP opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Short Interest in Valmet Corp Increases By 46.1%
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Valmet Corp Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Value Partners Group Limited Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Vireo Health International Inc. Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
WIRECARD AG/ADR Short Interest Up 45.0% in July
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Tesla Inc CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report