eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,819,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.