Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells 43,523 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong sold 43,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,266,242.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raymond Soong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $5,216,085.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Diodes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

