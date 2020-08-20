Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Sells 7,407 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $582,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

