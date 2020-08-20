Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 88,644 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $267,537.73.

Snap stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

