Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 22%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CELZ) shares were down 22% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 42,771,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 7,744,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

