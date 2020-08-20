Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Trading 9.6% Higher

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Petrofac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

