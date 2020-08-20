Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Shares Up 7.5%

Fision Corp (OTCMKTS:FSSN) shares shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 207,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 455,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Fision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSSN)

FISION Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. The company's Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

