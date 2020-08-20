Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Down 5.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 3,339,247 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,254,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21.

About Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

