Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading Down 0.4%

Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $157.79 and last traded at $157.79, approximately 151 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14.

About Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

