Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Trading Down 4.5%

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, 41,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 35,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

