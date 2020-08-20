TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $43.42, approximately 306,033 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35,320% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

About TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

