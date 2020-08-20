Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Shares Down 6.6%

Ionix Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:IINX) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28, 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Ionix Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IINX)

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells portable power banks and LCD screens in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for use in iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and LCD screens for use in video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors.

