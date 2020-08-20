Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 50%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc (OTCMKTS:UNIR) shares dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 4,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 682% from the average daily volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIR)

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.