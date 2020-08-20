Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 52,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 223,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

