Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.56% of Global X China Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

