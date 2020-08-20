Ferguson (LON:FERG) Shares Up 2%

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,252 ($94.81) and last traded at GBX 7,240 ($94.65), 343,769 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 656,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,100 ($92.82).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,700 ($100.67) to GBX 7,950 ($103.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($98.05) to GBX 7,700 ($100.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,250 ($94.78) to GBX 8,300 ($108.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.23) price target (up from GBX 7,399 ($96.73)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,486.63 ($84.80).

The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,842.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

