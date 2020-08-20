KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Trading Up 0.4%

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 14.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 1,052.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 133,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH during the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

