Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading Down 4.7%

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TETAA)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.01, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

About Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA)

Teton Advisors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies, including seven open-end mutual funds under the TETON Westwood brand name. It also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, banking or thrift institutions, mutual fund supermarkets, defined contribution platforms, unified managed accounts, sub-advisory accounts, institutional accounts, endowments, and foundations.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teton Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teton Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.