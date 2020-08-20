SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 1.9%

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 19,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 29,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price target on shares of SRG Graphite and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get SRG Graphite alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.