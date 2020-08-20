EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$1.02, 146,244 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 153,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

ENW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.20 price objective on EnWave and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cormark cut their price objective on EnWave from C$1.35 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.03.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.92 million.

About EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

