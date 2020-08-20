N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 7.9% Higher

N4 Pharma PLC (LON:N4P) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.24 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), 6,788,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,760,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $16.17 million and a PE ratio of -11.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

