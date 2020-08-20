Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Barratt Developments Plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, 4,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

