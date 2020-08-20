Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 10.9%

Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST) was up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), approximately 139,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,218% from the average daily volume of 4,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.10 ($0.59).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.57.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

