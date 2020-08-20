ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Trading Up 2.2%

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD)’s stock price were up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.28, approximately 76,163 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 44,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.55% of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

